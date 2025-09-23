The U1niverse Tour to commence in Chennai

CHENNAI: Lately, the concert culture is one of the sought-after weekend activities for many music lovers. Starting from intimate ones to concerts by music legends like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman, there is no sign of stopping. Joining the list, Yuvan Shankar Raja is starting his The U1niverse Tour from Chennai to global stages.

On Monday, it was announced that Yuvan’s concert will take place in the city on December 13 at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam. Following which, he will perform in Paris, Johor Bahru and Dubai. The first 1000 ticket bookers will get an exclusive signed Yuvan T-Shirt, and 10 lucky fans will win a once-in-a-lifetime selfie with the music composer.

Previously, Anirudh Ravichander, Harris Jayaraj, Vijay Antony and D Imman performed in Chennai. Among the international artistes, Ed Sheeran’s concert, which took place in Chennai in February, stands out.