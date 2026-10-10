The Social Reckoning review: A chilling look at social media’s darker side

CHENNAI: Those who grew up before the internet age might remember a time when everyday conversations seemed less consumed by hatred and hostility. This is not to suggest that wars, political rivalries and conflicts between communities did not exist, but social media has given such divisions a wider platform. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, The Social Reckoning, a standalone sequel to The Social Network (2010), explores the disturbing consequences of Facebook’s pursuit of user engagement and revenue, drawing from the events behind The Wall Street Journal’s 2021 investigative series, The Facebook Files.
The film follows Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), a Facebook data scientist who discovers troubling information about the platform and attempts to alert her superiors. When her concerns are dismissed, she approaches investigative journalist Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), who moves from Washington to California to pursue the story. Despite his limited technical knowledge, Horwitz pieces together the evidence with Haugen’s help, exposing that they knowingly caused harm by routinely prioritising profit over safety.
The Social Reckoning opens with a prologue featuring a middle-aged white woman whose car has broken down by a highway. When police officers stop to offer assistance, she responds with hostility and records the interaction and abuses the officers while going live. The significance of this encounter becomes clear later, when Haugen reveals that the woman was once her progressive friend. According to the film, repeated exposure to divisive content and online communities gradually radicalised her, making the opening scene a disturbing illustration of how social media can shape perceptions.
Unfolding in chapters, the film examines two key aspects — Meta's push for Meaningful Social Interaction (MSI), which deprioritised 'public content' (such as brand posts and articles) in favor of personal content and interactions from friends and family, and its Civic Integrity Team, a unit tasked with primarily mitigating election interference on the platform. Through statistics and internal information, the film explores how the platform’s recommendation algorithms can draw users towards extremist groups while prioritising engagement, even referring to highly active users as 'hyper users'.
Several sequences underline the real-world consequences of these systems. In one, a young girl faces online bullying from classmates using multiple fake accounts while another depicts a woman refusing to wear a mask during the COVID-19 lockdown after encountering misleading information on Facebook. The film also examines Instagram’s impact on young girls, particularly regarding body image, cyberbullying and mental health. A colleague who initially discourages Haugen from pursuing the investigation eventually provides crucial statistical evidence that helps Horwitz publish the story.
Film: The Social Reckoning; Director: Aaron Sorkin; Cast: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Bill Burr, Betty Gilpin, and Billy Magnussen; Synopsis: A sequel to The Social Network (2010), it dramatizes the 2021 Facebook leak by the whistleblower Frances Haugen and journalist Jeff Horwitz; Rating: 4/5 stars
Sorkin’s writing is one of the film’s major strengths. Much of the narrative unfolds through conversations between Haugen and Horwitz, with sharp exchanges carrying considerable weight. In one moment, Horwitz responds to a discussion about democracy with the line, “Democracy is the best form of governance, not the best form of everything.” An early Facebook investor also confronts Zuckerberg (Jeremy Strong) over political advertisements, reminding him that the consequences of the platform’s decisions are far greater than those of the “Hot or Not” website he created in his college dorm room.
The Social Reckoning's most gripping sequence intercuts a conversation in Zuckerberg’s office with the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack. Having consistently defended free speech, he faces mounting pressure to remove inflammatory posts as the violence escalates. The eventual order to take them down creates palpable tension, with the performances conveying the gravity of the decision. The scene effectively turns a widely-known incident into compelling cinematic drama.
The film culminates with Haugen appearing before a congressional panel, where she makes an emotional plea for the authorities to view the harmful effects of social media seriously and act without delay. Citing how the dangers of tobacco were brought to light through hearings involving big tobacco companies, and how seat belts were made mandatory after their importance was established, she urges the panel to treat social media's risks with the same urgency. Her heartfelt appeal becomes one of the film’s most powerful moments, emphasising that exposing the problem is only the first step and that concrete measures are needed to prevent further harm.
The final moments of The Social Reckoning provide an emotional payoff. Earlier, Haugen is seen admitting that she never experienced a victory worth celebrating, after asking Horwitz about a basketball player punching the air in triumph after taking the game to a tie. In the closing scene, the two exchange smiles from a distance before she walks away, jumps and punches the air herself. It is a heartwarming gesture that reflects her sense of achievement even leaving the larger question unresolved, As Horwitz tells her during their earlier conversation, the game is still going on.
While the film leaves viewers uncertain about whether meaningful change will follow, it makes a compelling case for accountability. The Social Reckoning is a thought-provoking examination of the power social media wields over society and the consequences of allowing engagement and revenue to take precedence over public well-being.