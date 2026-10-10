The Social Reckoning review: A chilling look at social media’s darker side

The film follows Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), a Facebook data scientist who discovers troubling information about the platform and attempts to alert her superiors. When her concerns are dismissed, she approaches investigative journalist Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), who moves from Washington to California to pursue the story. Despite his limited technical knowledge, Horwitz pieces together the evidence with Haugen’s help, exposing that they knowingly caused harm by routinely prioritising profit over safety.

The Social Reckoning opens with a prologue featuring a middle-aged white woman whose car has broken down by a highway. When police officers stop to offer assistance, she responds with hostility and records the interaction and abuses the officers while going live. The significance of this encounter becomes clear later, when Haugen reveals that the woman was once her progressive friend. According to the film, repeated exposure to divisive content and online communities gradually radicalised her, making the opening scene a disturbing illustration of how social media can shape perceptions.