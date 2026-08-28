The Raja Trance: Karthik Subbaraj unveils Muthumani from Dorothy

Calling it the RaaJa Trance of Dorothy, Subbaraj shared the song’s poster on social media and announced that the music video will be released on August 29.

“Let’s all get into a Trance!!” the filmmaker wrote.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of Kalyana Virundhu, another song from the film. Dorothy is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 25.