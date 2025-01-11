"The Raja Saab" postponed; Sankranti surprise awaits Prabhas fans

MUMBAI: Prabhas' forthcoming romantic comedy "The Raja Saab" is one of the most anticipated dramas of 2025. The movie was initially slated to reach the big screen on 10th April 2025, however, the release has now been pushed.

While Prabhas fans will have to wait for the drama a bit longer, the makers have something exciting in store for them. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning a special surprise during Sankranti this year.

A source close to the project revealed, "The release of the highly anticipated film "The Raja Saab" has been postponed and will no longer release on April 10th, 2025 as originally scheduled. Full-fledged promotions will kick off once the new release date is finalized. In the meantime, a special wishes poster might be released for Sankranthi."

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Maruthi, T. G. Vishwa Prasad has produced the project under the banner of People Media Factory. "The Raja Saab" will feature music scored by ace composer Thaman S.

While cinematography has been handled by Karthik Palani, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is responsible for the film's editing.

With Prabhas in the lead, the drama will also star Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in significant roles. "The Raja Saab" will mark the Telugu debut of Tamil actress Malavika Mohanan.

The film will get a massive theatrical release in five languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 16th May 2025.

In the meantime, seems like Prabhas is all set to tie the knot soon. Recently, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his X (previously known as Twitter) handle and shared a cryptic post that read, “Prabhas", along with a wedding and a white bride’s emoji. While the post did not mention anything clearly, netizens have been wondering if Prabhas will get married soon. The fans are also curious to know if the actor has finally found someone to settle down with.