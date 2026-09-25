The Paradise review: A striking world undone by predictable writing

CHENNAI: Oppression, survival and rebellion form the backbone of many films, but the impact depends on how deeply the story makes us feel for its people. Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise creates a striking world around these ideas, yet struggles to build the emotional connection it needs. Predictable writing, an uneven narrative, an overlong second half and excessive violence gradually take away from what could have been a more affecting story.
Paradise is an area controlled by Shikanja Malik (Mohan Babu), where the Savari tribe has been enslaved for generations. Even years after independence, the community remains without an identity of its own and is excluded from the census. Once officially counted, they would have to be recognised as citizens and granted voting rights, potentially challenging the control over them.
Shikanja eventually hands over the reins to his son, Vikram Malik (Raghav Juyal), who aspires to enter politics despite already controlling Paradise. The film draws an interesting parallel between a community fighting for recognition and individuals seeking political power.
Samakka (Sonali Kulkarni) leads the tribe’s fight for identity and recognition. Her son Sadaiyan (Nani) returns from prison with a different priority. While Samakka wants to fight for their identity, Sadaiyan argues that people cannot fight on an empty stomach. His belief that food must come before everything else adds an interesting conflict between survival and recognition. He eventually joins his mother’s fight.
The story, however, becomes predictable within the first few minutes, leaving us waiting for events that are easy to anticipate. The film also keeps introducing characters and backstories, with several supporting characters appearing briefly without making much impact.
The first half does have intriguing moments, particularly in the way Paradise is established. The predominantly black-and-brown palette gives the fictional area a distinct appearance, while the detailing of the Savari tribe, including their jewellery, tattoos and traditional elements, helps create a community with its own identity. The camera work complements the setting and delivers some striking frames.
A brief backstory explaining Sadaiyan’s long hair and braids, linked to a tragic incident from his childhood, adds some context to his character. Nani’s introduction after his release from prison, particularly the accompanying action sequence, is another highlight.
Film: The Paradise, Director: Srikanth Odela, Cast: Nani, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Synopsis: The Paradise follows Sadaiyan, who returns from prison and becomes involved in his mother Samakka’s fight for the community’s recognition. As the family and the tribe confront those who control their lives, Sadaiyan is drawn into a larger struggle for survival, dignity and freedom, Rating: 2/5
However, the portions involving Subbu (Kayadu Lohar) do not blend naturally into the narrative. Her track feels disconnected, while the chemistry between her and Sadaiyan is not convincing enough. Vikram Malik’s character also fails to create the menace expected of the antagonist. His appearance and performance often evoke laughter rather than fear.
The editing could have been tighter too. Several scenes end abruptly, while the chapter-based structure sometimes makes the film feel like a series of disconnected portions.
Anirudh’s music, which comes with considerable expectations, is another disappointment. While the score works in parts, particularly around the antagonist and the interval block, it is largely functional rather than memorable.
The second half is where The Paradise loses its grip. The narrative becomes increasingly lengthy, with loud dialogue and relentless violence. Blood, severed heads and limbs are shown repeatedly, taking the brutality beyond what feels necessary for the story. The violence often becomes distracting rather than impactful.
The story’s trajectory is also clear early on: Sadaiyan will take up his mother’s fight, rise against the oppressors and fight for his people. There are few surprises along the way to sustain interest. Towards the end, the appearance of real-life Telangana Chief Ministers, along with actual footage and photographs, attempts to connect the fictional story with real events. However, these images feel somewhat disconnected after the film’s heavily fictionalised treatment.
Visually, The Paradise has a distinct identity, with its production design, setting and cinematography helping create its world. But predictable writing, uneven editing, underdeveloped characters, a lengthy second half and excessive violence prevent the film from making the emotional impact its subject demands.