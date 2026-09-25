The Paradise review: A striking world undone by predictable writing

Paradise is an area controlled by Shikanja Malik (Mohan Babu), where the Savari tribe has been enslaved for generations. Even years after independence, the community remains without an identity of its own and is excluded from the census. Once officially counted, they would have to be recognised as citizens and granted voting rights, potentially challenging the control over them.

Shikanja eventually hands over the reins to his son, Vikram Malik (Raghav Juyal), who aspires to enter politics despite already controlling Paradise. The film draws an interesting parallel between a community fighting for recognition and individuals seeking political power.

Samakka (Sonali Kulkarni) leads the tribe’s fight for identity and recognition. Her son Sadaiyan (Nani) returns from prison with a different priority. While Samakka wants to fight for their identity, Sadaiyan argues that people cannot fight on an empty stomach. His belief that food must come before everything else adds an interesting conflict between survival and recognition. He eventually joins his mother’s fight.