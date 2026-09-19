The paradise is the mass film I've been waiting for: Nani

Calling The Paradise a potentially revolutionary film, Srikanth said the story revolves around the emotional bond between a mother and her son. Nani plays a rebel whose fight for his mother and his land forms the crux of the narrative. The director said the film explores the larger struggle of a community to protect its existence.

The director revealed that the film draws inspiration from real incidents and experiences he witnessed while growing up in Telangana. Certain incidents around his hometown left a lasting impression on him and eventually inspired the story. Nani described

The Paradise as the kind of mass film he had long wanted to experience as a moviegoer.

“I don’t know if I’m a good actor or not, but I’m definitely a good audience and as an audience I have always wanted to watch a certain kind of mass film, and The Paradise is the film I have been waiting to watch in theatres,” he said.