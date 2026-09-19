The paradise is the mass film I've been waiting for: Nani

CHENNAI: Actor Nani and director Srikanth Odela are set to bring The Paradise to theatres on September 24. At the film’s pre-release event in Chennai, the duo spoke about the emotionally charged mass entertainer, which centres on a community’s fight for existence. Swaroop Reddy of Think Cinemas, which is releasing the film in Tamil Nadu, was also present.
Calling The Paradise a potentially revolutionary film, Srikanth said the story revolves around the emotional bond between a mother and her son. Nani plays a rebel whose fight for his mother and his land forms the crux of the narrative. The director said the film explores the larger struggle of a community to protect its existence.
The director revealed that the film draws inspiration from real incidents and experiences he witnessed while growing up in Telangana. Certain incidents around his hometown left a lasting impression on him and eventually inspired the story. Nani described
The Paradise as the kind of mass film he had long wanted to experience as a moviegoer.
“I don’t know if I’m a good actor or not, but I’m definitely a good audience and as an audience I have always wanted to watch a certain kind of mass film, and The Paradise is the film I have been waiting to watch in theatres,” he said.
Stressing that the film goes beyond conventional commercial elements, Nani said the team had attempted to tell a genuine story with powerful emotions while also creating memorable theatrical moments.
Calling it the most tiring film of his career, the actor said the team had put in its hardest work for the project. He also described it as his most anticipated film so far and promised audiences an intense theatrical experience. Switching to Tamil, he added, “Tharamaana sambhavam kaathirukku.”
Nani credited Tamil cinema legends Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Bharathiraja and K Bhagyaraj for shaping his knowledge, interest and love for cinema, describing Tamil films as a “bible” for him.
The actor, who has previously featured in Tamil films Veppam and Aaha Kalyanam, said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to work in another Tamil film. He expressed hope of collaborating with filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran and Mari Selvaraj.
Explaining why he avoids the ‘pan-Indian’ label, Nani questioned why films from South India receive the tag when they reach audiences across languages, while Hindi films such as Jawan and Pathaan continue to be identified by their original language.
I don’t know if I’m a good actor or not, but I’m definitely a good audience and as an audience I have always wanted to watch a certain kind of mass film, and The Paradise is the film I have been waiting to watch in theatres
Nani, Actor
On his third collaboration with music composer Anirudh Ravichander, Nani said the two shared a close bond and that their previous films together had been successful. He jokingly described their relationship as being “like lovers”.
He also spoke about his friendship with Keerthy Suresh, who joined the film for the song ‘Yeshanagula’. Nani said Srikanth had wanted her to be part of the film, adding that her participation made the team feel complete. He noted that the song had received a strong response online.
Responding to a question about the cigarette-smoking visuals in the posters, Srikanth said the scenes reflected the character’s depressed emotional state and would make sense within the story. Nani said the film had completed the censor process, though its certificate was yet to be granted. The team anticipated an ‘A’ certificate, which could limit access for children and some family audiences. He maintained that actors should explore different genres and said the film’s intensity required a particular treatment. Asked about actor Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Nani spoke about the trust audiences build in actors over the years, saying it goes beyond stardom and box-office success.