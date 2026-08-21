'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

As per Variety, the film has officially become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time with USD 1.352 billion worldwide. With this, it has overtaken the benchmark set by 2024's 'Deadpool & Wolverine, which collected USD 1.338 billion.

"The Odyssey', opened in theatres on July 17 and collected a mighty USD 123 million in its domestic debut. Since then, the epic has earned USD 516 million domestically and USD 835 million internationally.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the milestone on social media and wrote, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car."