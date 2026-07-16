'The Odyssey' advance booking opens; Tamil Nadu offers the lowest ticket prices

CHENNAI: Advance booking for Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film 'The Odyssey' has opened ahead of its worldwide release on Friday. In Tamil Nadu, the maximum ticket price has been fixed at Rs 508 in Chennai and Coimbatore, making it one of the cheapest states in the country to watch the film.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, while moviegoers in Tamil Nadu will pay a maximum of Rs 508 for a ticket, prices in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are reportedly much higher, ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 3,000, depending on the theatre and format.
Christopher Nolan, regarded as one of the world's leading filmmakers, has directed 'The Odyssey' as his 13th feature film. The movie is based on the famous Greek epic 'The Odyssey' written by the poet Homer. Known for science fiction and thriller films, Nolan is directing a mythological story for the first time, raising expectations among movie fans.
Nolan is widely recognised for using IMAX cameras to create an immersive cinematic experience. He is also known for relying on practical effects and real locations instead of heavy computer-generated imagery (CGI), giving his films a more realistic look.
Nolan has built a massive global fan base through films such as The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, and Oppenheimer. With its grand scale, mythological story and Nolan's filmmaking style, 'The Odyssey' has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of the year.