The Next GD Naidu Challenge Enters the Finals

The contest, open to engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu, was announced during the second week of June, with registrations closing on June 21. The response to the initiative was overwhelming, with 779 projects from 165 colleges submitted for consideration.

Following the initial screening, 36 shortlisted teams participated in the semi-finals held on July 2 at the GD Science Museum, Coimbatore. After nearly 9 hours of project presentations and evaluations, the three-member jury panel shortlisted 12 teams for the finals.

The grand finale is being held today, July 3, where noted ISRO scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan has joined the jury panel to evaluate the finalist projects and help select the Top 5 teams from among the 12 shortlisted entries.