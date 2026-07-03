The Next GD Naidu Challenge Enters the Finals

The Next GD Naidu Challenge, a statewide innovation initiative jointly announced by the GD Naidu team and the Daily Thanthi Group for engineering college students across Tamil Nadu, has now entered its final stage.
The contest, open to engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu, was announced during the second week of June, with registrations closing on June 21. The response to the initiative was overwhelming, with 779 projects from 165 colleges submitted for consideration.
Following the initial screening, 36 shortlisted teams participated in the semi-finals held on July 2 at the GD Science Museum, Coimbatore. After nearly 9 hours of project presentations and evaluations, the three-member jury panel shortlisted 12 teams for the finals.
The grand finale is being held today, July 3, where noted ISRO scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan has joined the jury panel to evaluate the finalist projects and help select the Top 5 teams from among the 12 shortlisted entries.
Speaking about the contest, Dr Nambi Narayanan appreciated the initiative and expressed his happiness at being part of it. He noted that such platforms encourage students to think practically, identify real-world problem statements, and work towards meaningful solutions. He also shared that he was excited to witness the ideas presented by the students and to evaluate their innovations.
The participating students were equally thrilled by Dr Nambi Narayanan’s presence on the jury panel. Many expressed their surprise and excitement at meeting him in person and said they were honoured to present their projects before him. They also shared that they were looking forward to receiving his feedback on their innovations.
The Top 5 finalists will be announced tonight, while the final rankings and positions will be officially revealed on July 4 during the GD Naidu biopic audio launch function. The prize money will be distributed by R Madhavan, the lead actor of the GD Naidu biopic.