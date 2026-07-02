The Next GD Naidu Challenge enters semifinals with 36 shortlisted projects from 779 entries across Tamil Nadu

Open to engineering college students from across Tamil Nadu, the challenge invited participants to present innovative ideas and projects with the potential to make life easier and more efficient through practical problem-solving. The last date for registration was June 21, and the event saw enthusiastic participation from students representing institutions from various parts of the state.

Following the close of registrations, the organisers received an impressive 779 project entries from 165 engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu, reflecting the scale of student innovation and the growing interest in technology-driven solutions.