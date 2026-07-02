The Next GD Naidu Challenge enters semifinals with 36 shortlisted projects from 779 entries across Tamil Nadu

In collaboration with the GDN Movie team — Varghese Moolan, Tricolour Pictures, and the Daily Thanthi Group — The Next GD Naidu Challenge has emerged as a major innovation platform for engineering students across Tamil Nadu. The competition, launched with the objective of encouraging young innovators to create solutions that simplify everyday life, received an overwhelming response from students across the state.
Open to engineering college students from across Tamil Nadu, the challenge invited participants to present innovative ideas and projects with the potential to make life easier and more efficient through practical problem-solving. The last date for registration was June 21, and the event saw enthusiastic participation from students representing institutions from various parts of the state.
Following the close of registrations, the organisers received an impressive 779 project entries from 165 engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu, reflecting the scale of student innovation and the growing interest in technology-driven solutions.
To ensure a fair and thorough evaluation process, a dedicated 10-member screening team was constituted to review and shortlist the projects. After an extensive evaluation, the jury panel selected 36 outstanding projects for the semifinal round. According to the organisers, the jury members found the shortlisting process both challenging and inspiring, as they were highly impressed by the quality, originality, and practical relevance of the ideas submitted by students.
The semifinal round is being conducted today, July 2, featuring the 36 shortlisted teams. From this round, 12 projects will be selected for the grand finale, where the most promising innovations will compete for top honours.
The challenge has not only created a strong platform for engineering students to showcase their ideas, but has also highlighted the immense innovation potential present across Tamil Nadu’s academic institutions. By bringing together students, industry stakeholders, and evaluators, The Next GD Naidu Challenge aims to encourage young minds to think beyond the classroom and contribute solutions that can have a meaningful impact on society.
Mr Ramraj N -General manager Stem Lab
Mr Narayanan -VIT Professor
Mr Janarthanan, Ex President, Pricol