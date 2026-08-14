The more the challenges, the more I will rise, says actor Vishal

Taking to his X timeline to pen a heartfelt post of determination, ahead of the film's release, Vishal wrote, "Yes I Will not give up. Never Ever. I am Vishal “God's child”. The more the challenges, the more I will rise because I stand to look at the mirror without hesitation and shame because I do my job with grit and determination and will power."

Pointing out that he would always go that extra mile to fulfill his job as an actor in a bid to satisfy all his audiences worldwide whom he considers equal to God as it was they who had made him what he was today in the film industry and in the society, he wrote, " I bring myself today in front of you all. My 35 years dream has come true," he wrote, referring to the fact that he had officially turned director with his film Magudam/Makutam. "Done my job. Waiting to show you all what we all worked on for the last 14 months. Worldwide release. Bring it on. Let the shows begin. God bless," he wrote.