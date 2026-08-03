The Making of a Legend: How Madhavan Became GD Naidu

Both performances point to something consistent in how Madhavan approaches a role rooted in a real person. He treats resemblance as only the visible layer of a much larger commitment: the voice has to change, the walk has to change, the years a character has lived have to show in the body, not just the face. It is a slower, more exacting way to make a film, and it rarely announces itself loudly. It shows up instead in small choices an audience absorbs without quite noticing.

That same discipline has gone into GDN. The film asks more of him than either of his two recent transformations, because it does not ask him to play GD Naidu at one age. It asks him to play Naidu across an entire lifetime, from a determined young engineer with almost nothing to his name to the elderly industrialist Tamil Nadu came to call the Edison of India. The trailer alone shows a Madhavan who is, in the film's later passages, close to unrecognisable, aided by prosthetic work but carried, ultimately, by how he holds himself: the stoop of age, the economy of movement, the particular quiet of a man who built more in one lifetime than most manage in several.