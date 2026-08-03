The Making of a Legend: How Madhavan Became GD Naidu

There is a particular kind of actor who treats resemblance as a responsibility, not a flourish. R Madhavan has built the recent phase of his career around exactly this idea: when the man on screen is a man who actually lived, the audience deserves more than a performance that merely gestures at him. They deserve someone who has, as far as craft allows, disappeared into him. With GDN, the biographical (based on a true incident) drama on the life of the Coimbatore inventor and industrialist GD Naidu, Madhavan has once again taken on that responsibility, and the effort behind it deserves its own telling before the film's story does.
This is not new territory for him. In Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan wrote, directed and starred as Nambi Narayanan, the ISRO scientist wrongly accused of espionage in 1994. He spent years on the project, and the finished film went on to win Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards, one of Indian cinema's highest honours, and one that recognised not just a performance but an act of near-total immersion in another man's ordeal.
He carried that same instinct into Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar's action thriller, where he played a character built around India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The transformation was unmistakable even in the film's first-look stills: the shaved head, the government-issue formality, the stillness of a man who has spent a career not being noticed. Audiences and critics alike remarked on how closely Madhavan's screen presence echoed the real Doval, right down to posture and expression.
Both performances point to something consistent in how Madhavan approaches a role rooted in a real person. He treats resemblance as only the visible layer of a much larger commitment: the voice has to change, the walk has to change, the years a character has lived have to show in the body, not just the face. It is a slower, more exacting way to make a film, and it rarely announces itself loudly. It shows up instead in small choices an audience absorbs without quite noticing.
That same discipline has gone into GDN. The film asks more of him than either of his two recent transformations, because it does not ask him to play GD Naidu at one age. It asks him to play Naidu across an entire lifetime, from a determined young engineer with almost nothing to his name to the elderly industrialist Tamil Nadu came to call the Edison of India. The trailer alone shows a Madhavan who is, in the film's later passages, close to unrecognisable, aided by prosthetic work but carried, ultimately, by how he holds himself: the stoop of age, the economy of movement, the particular quiet of a man who built more in one lifetime than most manage in several.
Preparing for a role like this is not something an actor does alone in front of a mirror. It draws on research into Naidu's own life, into Coimbatore's engineering circles, his notebooks, the accounts of people who worked alongside him, and the physical record that survives him. Every mannerism a viewer will read as instinctive on screen is, in fact, the product of that research being absorbed and then, deliberately, set aside, so that what remains looks like a man simply living rather than an actor performing a biography.
None of this would matter if the film had left GD Naidu's most defining years, his childhood and youth in Coimbatore, unaddressed. That responsibility, and it is a considerable one, has gone to Teejay Arunasalam, cast to play the young GD Naidu before Madhavan's version of the character takes over. It is, by any account, an inspired piece of casting. The resemblance between Arunasalam's screen presence and the man Naidu is believed to have been in his younger years is striking enough that the transition between the two actors; performances is designed to feel less like a change of actor and more like watching one man simply grow older. That continuity, credit for which belongs as much to the film's casting process as to Arunasalam himself, is what allows Madhavan's later transformation to land with its full weight.
It is worth pausing on why this level of effort matters at all, beyond craft for its own sake. A biographical film lives or dies by whether an audience believes, even briefly, that they are watching history rather than an interpretation of it. That belief is fragile, and it is built moment by moment, out of a hundred small decisions an actor makes about how to stand, how to pause before answering, how to age convincingly across decades within a two-hour running time. Madhavan's track record, across Nambi Narayanan and now Ajit Doval's fictionalised counterpart, is exactly why GDN's Naidu was always going to be judged against a high bar of his own making.