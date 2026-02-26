'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen clears the air on his remark on 'The Kerala Story 2'

The director shared, "I never said that. My statement was distorted. Later, I even shared my statement on Instagram, saying that I do not know this topic, and I cannot make a film just by reading some WhatsApp forwards. I would have to do research on it. I did not do that research; that's why I refused. The people who did the research, they made the film, and it must be a very good film."

Earlier, during an interview, the filmmaker commented on his decision to not direct "The Kerala Story 2", which had created controversy.

He said that he had done a lot of research before making "The Kerala Story", but is not as well-informed about the area that is dealt with in "The Kerala Story 2".