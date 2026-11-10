The initial creative spark determines my choice of films: Sundar C

CHENNAI: For Sundar C, every film begins with an idea that excites him. It could be a striking visual, an intriguing situation or even a fleeting thought that gradually develops into a screenplay. Having explored comedy, horror, fantasy and commercial entertainers, the filmmaker says he prefers pursuing stories that spark his interest rather than choosing projects based on a star’s market value.
His latest outing, Mookuthi Amman 2, reflects this approach. Despite retaining the title of the 2020 film directed by RJ Balaji, the sequel has no narrative connection to its predecessor. “Usually, in Amman films, the deity comes to rescue someone in trouble. But here, Amman herself faces danger and has to protect herself,” he says, describing it as a fantasy thriller that combines action, sentiment, music and entertainment.
Sundar reveals that the basic idea was already taking shape when producer Ishari K Ganesh approached him. The possibility of bringing a character from the past into the present intrigued him and eventually became the foundation of the screenplay. He clarifies that the story was not developed around a particular actor. However, retaining the familiar title offered the film wider reach, with Nayanthara returning as the face of the franchise.
The director says he often builds films around a single visual or situation. An imagined encounter between a stranger and a widow in an isolated house stayed with him as an interesting premise. Similarly, an interval sequence in Brahma, involving a character recognising an image through a mirror, inspired an idea that eventually contributed to Aranmanai. For him, the excitement of developing such ideas is what drives filmmaking.
His experience with Sangamithra also proved valuable while making Mookuthi Amman 2. Having spent nearly two years on the pre-production of the ambitious period fantasy project around 2016–17, Sundar says the experience taught him how to build an elaborate cinematic world. The latest film moves between the present and a period 2,000 years ago, featuring palaces and battlefields, with nearly half its portions involving extensive CGI. Production began in March 2025 and took around 18 months to complete.
Addressing the use of artificial intelligence, he says the film relies predominantly on CGI, with only around 10 to 15 shots out of approximately 3,000 potentially involving AI assistance. While acknowledging the technology's rapid progress, he expresses concern about its impact on technicians and the large workforce involved in filmmaking. He compares the current uncertainty to the initial resistance to OTT platforms.
Known for his comedy entertainers, Sundar says Mookuthi Amman 2 has relatively less humour because the screenplay did not offer much room for a separate comedy track. He prefers comedy to emerge naturally from the characters rather than interrupting the narrative with standalone sequences.
While directing remains his primary passion, Sundar continues to act when an interesting subject comes his way. He says his comfort level with the director is equally important. Having experienced the challenges of filmmaking, he believes in giving directors complete creative freedom when he takes on an acting assignment.
“I don’t like interference when I am directing. So, when I act, I follow the same principle. I listen to the director and do what is asked of me. If I have a suggestion, I discuss it privately,” he explains.
He admits, however, that acting can be less engaging, as the long waits between shots contrast with the fast-paced decisions involved in directing. Sundar also says predicting box-office success is impossible, pointing to the contrasting fortunes of Aranmanai 4, Madha Gaja Raja and Gangers. Despite giving each film his best, audience responses have varied. “Man proposes, God disposes,” he says.
For the filmmaker, the process ultimately comes down to finding that one idea worth pursuing. Whether it is an ambitious fantasy, an acting assignment or a commercial entertainer, the initial creative spark continues to determine his choices.