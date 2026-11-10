The initial creative spark determines my choice of films: Sundar C

His latest outing, Mookuthi Amman 2, reflects this approach. Despite retaining the title of the 2020 film directed by RJ Balaji, the sequel has no narrative connection to its predecessor. “Usually, in Amman films, the deity comes to rescue someone in trouble. But here, Amman herself faces danger and has to protect herself,” he says, describing it as a fantasy thriller that combines action, sentiment, music and entertainment.

Sundar reveals that the basic idea was already taking shape when producer Ishari K Ganesh approached him. The possibility of bringing a character from the past into the present intrigued him and eventually became the foundation of the screenplay. He clarifies that the story was not developed around a particular actor. However, retaining the familiar title offered the film wider reach, with Nayanthara returning as the face of the franchise.