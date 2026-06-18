‘The India Story’ director: The film highlights one of the most neglected problems in our society

Director Chettan DK said in a statement: "The India Story is the story of every Indian whose family or loved ones have been affected by food adulteration. It highlights one of the most neglected yet serious problems in our society—something that impacts each one of us in our daily lives.”

“Through this film, we wanted to bring this hidden reality to the forefront and spark an important conversation. I am confident that the film's powerful message will be an eye-opener for everyone and encourage people to become more aware of what they consume every day."