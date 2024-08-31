The G.O.A.T team unveils vibrant party song

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Yuvan Shankar Raja's birthday, the team of 'The Greatest of All Time' unveiled the fourth single on Saturday. Starring actor Vijay in the lead, the film is set to hit the screens on September 5.

Sharing it on X, producer Archana Kalpathi wrote, "This song is going to be a blast on the big screen. Can't wait to see our IlayaThalapathy’s #Matta. @thisisysr magical (sic)."

The song titled 'Matta' is sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shenbagaraj, Velu, Sam, and Narayanan Ravishankar. The folk number, penned by Vivek, features the young Vijay character shaking his legs for the song.

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, The G.O.A.T is helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The ensemble cast includes Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu and Ajmal Amir.

The 172-second trailer, released a couple of weeks ago, has already created a huge expectation among the audience and fans. Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera, while Venkat Raajen is looking after the cuts.