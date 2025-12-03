‘The Family Man 3' becomes Prime Video's most-watched series of 2025 in launch week

MUMBAI: The third season of "The Family Man" has become Prime Video's most-watched series of 2025 in its launch week, the streamer said on Wednesday.

Released on November 21, the latest chapter in the spy-action saga created by Raj & DK trended in the Top 5 in more than 35 countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia, Prime Video said in a statement.

The show, headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, also reached 96 per cent of pincodes in India during its first week, surpassing the performance of its previous seasons as well as every other title released on the service this year, it added.

“The immense love and adulation that audiences have for The Family Man is evident in the spectacular reception of the latest season,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India.

“The gripping story, exceptional performances and Raj & DK's signature quirk… are what have made the series so widely loved and a true audience favourite,” he added.

Raj & DK has created, wrote and directed the series along with Suman Kumar with Tusshar Seyth joining the directing team for season three.

The filmmaker duo said they were “deeply grateful” for the response after a four-year wait between seasons.

"The overwhelming response to the latest season, even after a four-year wait, reaffirms that they value our efforts to make the series bigger, better, and more engaging and entertaining for them. And we are committed to pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling to bring them fresh, relatable, and truly unmissable content<" they added.

The new season marks the return of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a regular family man but unknown to his wife and children, he works as government agent trying to unmask terror plots.

The third season, which released on Prime Video on November 21, saw the intelligence agent turn fugitive as he goes on the run with his family, hunted by both formidable new enemies and his own agency, while racing against time to avert a looming national crisis.

"The Family Man" season three also brought back Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Gul Panag and others. Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur were the newcomers.