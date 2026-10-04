The enduring legacy of Singeetham Srinivasa Rao

Venkatesh Daggubati - Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu. Few filmmakers have embraced cinema with the kind of curiosity, originality and playfulness that defined his work. He was a rare filmmaker who never stopped believing in the magic and possibilities of cinema. It is truly the end of an extraordinary chapter in Telugu cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. Rest in peace, Singeetam garu. You will always be remembered through the films you gave us.