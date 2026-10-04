The enduring legacy of Singeetham Srinivasa Rao

CHENNAI: Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, whose inventive films pushed the boundaries of Indian cinema, died at 94. Known for films such as Pushpaka Vimanam, Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Singeetham enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, working across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi cinema. Following news of his death, tributes poured in from actors, filmmakers and other members of the South Indian film industry, who remembered him for his distinctive approach to filmmaking and his willingness to experiment with genres and storytelling.
Nani - The greatest of greatest left. A child who lived an extraordinary life and blessed us with his genius. Everytime he called or messaged he always jumped straight to the idea he had and to the film he wanted to make. That infectious enthusiasm and curiosity. Even at 95. Honoured to have been around in your era. Honoured to have made some memories which I will always cherish. Sir, Thank you for everything.
Venkatesh Daggubati - Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu. Few filmmakers have embraced cinema with the kind of curiosity, originality and playfulness that defined his work. He was a rare filmmaker who never stopped believing in the magic and possibilities of cinema. It is truly the end of an extraordinary chapter in Telugu cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. Rest in peace, Singeetam garu. You will always be remembered through the films you gave us.
Mahesh Babu - A giant of Indian cinema is no more. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu was a legend in every sense of the word. A filmmaker of extraordinary imagination, courage and brilliance. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to him. Rest in peace sir. My deepest condolences to his family.
Vijay Deverakonda - Singeetham sir, your beliefs, your thoughts and your stories will live on with us forever. For every time you called me since Pellichoopulu to shower love and affection, I hope it made you happy and brought a smile seeing me in one of your films - Sing Geetham. I feel happy to have been a part of one of your visions. My forever respect.