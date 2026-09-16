The Dark Heaven film review: A suspenseful ride with an intriguing mystery

CHENNAI: A mysterious book that predicts the future, a village struck by unfortunate events every seven years, and a psychopathic serial killer — three seemingly unrelated elements come together to form the premise of The Dark Heaven. Director Balaaji keeps the mystery alive through most of the film, making it an engaging thriller despite a few loose ends.
The film opens in the 1970s, introducing a librarian who gets his hands on The Dark Heaven, a book written by a French researcher specialising in supernatural forces. As he reads the book, he discovers details of events that are yet to happen. His attempts to warn people about the impending incidents ultimately lead to him becoming a victim himself, just as predicted in the book.
From here, the narrative moves between different timelines, taking us from the 1970s to the present and then back nearly two decades. Each time, the mysterious book finds its way into the hands of another person, triggering another series of unfortunate events.
Set in the same village, the story then introduces a strange pattern of deaths occurring every seven years. The villagers believe these incidents are connected to the curse of Vanamangai. Balaaji uses graphic animation to narrate the story of Vanamangai and Dasarathan — a sequence neatly executed without holding up the narrative, and one that establishes the mythology behind it all.
As the story progresses, the villagers begin to believe that the descendants of Dasarathan are still being affected by the curse. Meanwhile, a spell of murders points to an investigation towards a psychopathic killer who has crossed over from Kerala. How he is identified, and how the threads of the book, the curse and the murders connect, forms the rest of the film.
The biggest strength of The Dark Heaven is the way Balaaji maintains an intriguing atmosphere throughout. The film manages to sustain its suspense until the climax, even without having any big stars. Several familiar actors, including Nizhalgal Ravi and Vela Ramamoorthy, appear in brief roles and fit naturally into the world of the film.
Siddhu, playing the police officer investigating the murders, carries a challenging role with ease. Riythvika gets an important character that is somewhat different from her earlier roles, while Bigg Boss-fame Tharshika, who is Siddhu’s pair, also gets a significant part to play.
Film: The Dark Heaven Director: S Balaaji Cast: Sidhu Sid, Tharsika Navaratnaraja, Riythvika, Nizhalgal Ravi, Vela Ramamoorthy, Rating: 3.5/5 stars
The cinematography is another notable aspect. The village locations, rituals and surrounding atmosphere are captured effectively, with the film making good use of both day and night sequences. The music and sound design aid the thriller portions by creating and enhancing the tension well.
However, the film does lose some of its grip during a few action sequences. These portions feel weaker compared to the otherwise carefully constructed thriller and, at places, appear unnecessary. There are also a few unanswered questions and unexplained plot points. But as the film has hints of a potential sequel, these loose ends could get connected in the next part.
On the whole, The Dark Heaven works as a suspense thriller that both manages to give scares and keep the audience invested in its mystery.
The Dark Heaven
Director: S Balaaji
Cast: Sidhu Sid, Tharsika Navaratnaraja, Riythvika, Nizhalgal Ravi, Vela Ramamoorthy,
Synopsis: In the hill village of Mekkarai, where it is customary for men to die every seven years during the month of June, a newly appointed police inspector arrives to investigate a series of mysterious murders.
Rating: 3.5/5 stars