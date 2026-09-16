The Dark Heaven film review: A suspenseful ride with an intriguing mystery

The film opens in the 1970s, introducing a librarian who gets his hands on The Dark Heaven, a book written by a French researcher specialising in supernatural forces. As he reads the book, he discovers details of events that are yet to happen. His attempts to warn people about the impending incidents ultimately lead to him becoming a victim himself, just as predicted in the book.

From here, the narrative moves between different timelines, taking us from the 1970s to the present and then back nearly two decades. Each time, the mysterious book finds its way into the hands of another person, triggering another series of unfortunate events.

Set in the same village, the story then introduces a strange pattern of deaths occurring every seven years. The villagers believe these incidents are connected to the curse of Vanamangai. Balaaji uses graphic animation to narrate the story of Vanamangai and Dasarathan — a sequence neatly executed without holding up the narrative, and one that establishes the mythology behind it all.