'The Continental' producer confirms no second season for 'John Wick' spinoff

WASHINGTON: Fans of the John Wick universe hoping for a second season of 'The Continental' spinoff series will be disappointed to hear that the show will not return for another instalment.

The prequel series, which debuted on Peacock in September 2023, was conceived as a limited series and wrapped up its storyline with its three-episode run.

In a recent interview, producer Basil Iwanyk shared insights into the future of the franchise, suggesting that 'The Continental' will not be expanded with a second season, as per Deadline.

"I think we were happy with season one," Iwanyk commented, adding, "I think that we talked a little bit about season two. But I think the feeling is, if we're going to have something on television in the John Wick universe, this Robert Levine version that we went out with, that we're negotiating with somebody, is probably the better option for the John Wick content in the TV world."

Iwanyk expressed his pride in the series, noting, "I loved making The Continental. I loved the 70s of [it]. I loved Albert Hughes. Everything about it. I think it was a really cool, crazy idea for it."

However, he hinted that future projects within the John Wick universe will focus more on shaping the direction of the franchise as a whole.

"Now we want to put together something that is going to inform more of what the future of the franchise is going to be," he explained, as per Deadline.

Iwanyk was referring to the new John Wick spinoff series, 'John Wick: Under the High Table', which has already generated significant buzz.

The series will be executive produced by 'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, who will also direct the pilot episode.

The show is being written by Robert Levine, co-creator of The Old Man, and will pick up directly after the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 4.'

While 'The Continental' explored the backstory of the iconic hotel from the 'John Wick' films, 'Under the High Table' promises to dive deeper into the larger 'John Wick' world, continuing the story from the critically acclaimed fourth film.

Despite the closure of 'The Continental', Iwanyk assured fans that the 'John Wick' franchise remains alive and well.

In addition to the spinoff series, there is also a fifth 'John Wick' film currently in development, ensuring that the action-packed saga will continue to thrill audiences in both television and film formats.