"That's what adaptation is": Christopher Nolan explains why 'The Odyssey' uses modern dialogue and American accents

The Oscar-winning filmmaker also explained why his adaptation of Homer's classic poem features modern dialogue, describing the creative decision as an effort to make the story feel fresh and accessible for contemporary viewers.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan, in a recent interview responded to criticism that emerged following the release of promotional material for 'The Odyssey'.

The film has sparked online debate over some casting choices as well as the use of American accents and modern dialogue.

"Comes with the territory," Nolan said, adding, "But look, these conversations that happen before people see the film, they're always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker compared the current reaction to the scrutiny he experienced while directing his acclaimed 'Dark Knight' trilogy.

Nolan said working on Batman taught him to remain focused on delivering the strongest possible interpretation of the source material rather than responding to public opinion.

"I spent 10 years of my life dealing with Batman," the 55-year-old said, adding, "When I came on to Batman Begins, writers and artists had been working on this beloved character for almost 65 years, and a lot of freighted thoughts were out there about what he represents. And what I learnt over my time on that trilogy is you can't worry about any of that at all. What you have to do is honour the original text by interpreting it in the strongest way you personally can," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.