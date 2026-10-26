That's bullying dressed up as feminism: Rashmika Mandana on trolls criticising husband Vijay Deverakonda

On the show, Deverakonda's lines: "It is not in me to propose. She said let's get married. You asked me like a 100 times" and Mandana's reply that it took her a year to convince him, had many calling the "Arjun Reddy" star a "red flag", a term used to describe unhealthy behaviour.

Now, in a multi-page statement, Mandana, star of movies such as "The Girlfriend", "Animal" and "Pushpa", has addressed the internet chatter on their marriage.

"My lovely people of the internet.. To all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju (sic).

"I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at," the 30-year-old actor wrote.