That's bullying dressed up as feminism: Rashmika Mandana on trolls criticising husband Vijay Deverakonda

NEW DELHI: Actor Rashmika Mandana on Monday said her equation with husband Vijay Deverakonda, which became the subject of intense social media discussion post their appearance on "Koffee With Karan", does not need to fit a particular narrative.
On the show, Deverakonda's lines: "It is not in me to propose. She said let's get married. You asked me like a 100 times" and Mandana's reply that it took her a year to convince him, had many calling the "Arjun Reddy" star a "red flag", a term used to describe unhealthy behaviour.
Now, in a multi-page statement, Mandana, star of movies such as "The Girlfriend", "Animal" and "Pushpa", has addressed the internet chatter on their marriage.
"My lovely people of the internet.. To all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju (sic).
"I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at," the 30-year-old actor wrote.
Mandana said she had to address the topic publicly as she wanted to protect the people who believe in love.
"I genuinely wish and pray that you find someone you love who loves you just as deeply. And if that isn't what you want for yourself, that's completely fine too. Live the life that makes you happy. I'll be happy for you either way.
"And one more thing. B**** about me all you want. I can take it. But talking about my family without knowing them? That's not feminism. That's bullying dressed up as feminism. Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you're a man or a woman. It was always about having the freedom to choose your own life and taking charge of it," the actor said.
Taking on comments that said she seemed obsessed with Deverakonda, Mandana said when did being in love with one's partner become wrong.
"He's going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with. Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you're married, you'd still want to tell him, "Let's get married." I would do it a thousand times - 100 is nothing. It's really that simple.
"And for those who seem to be absolutely blinded by their own narratives... We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults, blessed with the freedom and privilege to choose how we want to live and whom we want to share our lives with."
Deverakonda, known for "Geetha Govindam", "Dear Comrade" and "Ranabali", and Mandana tied the knot on February 26 earlier this year. The couple were one of the guests on the popular Karan Johar-hosted chat show that left people on the internet analysing Mandana and Deverakonda's relationship.
She said they have been bombarded with "opinions, comments and unsolicited advice" unnecessarily.
Mandana said she knew exactly what she wanted and it was equally okay that Deverakonda, 37, "wanted time to think through the practical things in life and be sure".
"That didn't change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker - and we need that in each other's lives. For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far," she added.