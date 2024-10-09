Tharshan-Malavika starrer Yathreekan wraps-up first schedule

CHENNAI: Yathreekan, a gripping crime thriller, which is written and directed by debutant Prem Nazeer, starring Bigg Boss fame Tharshan and Malavika in the lead has wrapped up shooting the first schedule.

Producer VG Dhanalakshmi Gopalan, RMP Productions says, “When we decided to produce films, we made a firm decision to choose scripts with good quality and emotional elements. Significantly, when director Prem Nazeer narrated the script of Yathreekan, we could find more moral values in it.”

Director Prem Nazeer said, “Yathreekan is a film on the travel vlog. It is about two different individuals and their different ideologies. How a mysterious happening binds their issues together forms the crux of the movie. While developing the protagonist’s character that is sparkling with energy, I believed Tharshan could bring it out very well as it is an inherent part of him, as witnessed with the Bigg Boss show. Malavika is going to be yet another attraction in this film.”

Yathreekan also stars Kaali Venkat, Prankster Rahul and Banu among others.

Music for the film is composed by Abhishek, and CS Prem is the editor.

The team will start filming the next schedule soon.