‘Tharagai’ first look out: Gouri Kishan leads women-centric film

CHENNAI: The first-look poster of actor Gouri Kishan-starrer ‘Tharagai’, produced by Speed Reels Studio, was unveiled on Wednesday.
The film, which marks the production house’s maiden venture, is written and directed by Krish. Gouri Kishan plays the lead, while Kaali Venkat and Sriman are among those in key roles.
The film revolves around the lives, experiences and journeys of women, exploring the different paths they take and the choices they make.
The first-look poster features Gouri Kishan at the centre, surrounded by women from different age groups and backgrounds, hinting at the diverse stories and perspectives explored in the film.
The film touches upon themes including travel, relationships, life choices and freedom, with a woman’s journey forming its central theme, as per a release.
Siddhu Kumar has composed the music, while Sundar Sukumaran is the cinematographer. Alan P John is handling the editing and Arunshankar is the art director.