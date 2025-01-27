Thank you STR for being so humble and lovable, says director Ashwath Marimuthu

CHENNAI: Director Ashwath Marimuthu, who has got actor Silambarasan to croon a number for his upcoming film ‘Dragon’, has now thanked the actor for obliging his request.

The director, who is known for putting out funny promotional videos of his film, recently released a promo for the break up song that has been crooned by Silambarasan.

The video begins with Ashwath Marimuthu, posting on X that Silambarasan will be singing the song, and music director Leon James preparing for the recording.

Silambarasan enters the room and exchanges pleasantries with director and the music director. He then asks Leon for the title of the song. When the music director reveals that the song is a break up number titled ‘Yen di vittu pona‘, Simbu is in a state of shock. Break up songs have proved to be Simbu’s Achilles heel in the past. Although the numbers he has delivered have gone on to emerge chartbusters, they invariably land him in trouble.

So, a surprised Simbu turns to director Ashwath and asks him, “But you said this was a party number yesterday?”

Aswath comes up with a witty face-saving reply, saying, “It is a party for the whole state if you sing. That is why I called it a party song.”

Simbut then turns to music director Leon James and says, “The world is progressing rapidly—talking about AI and robotics, while you guys are still talking about love failure and break up song.”

Ashwath then engages in a hilarious conversation with Simbu, in the process of getting him to sing the song.

Ashwath says, “You have sung ‘Kadhal Valarthen’, ‘Loosu Penne’. If you sing this song, I will be happy.” Simbu replies, “Am I the one to pay the price for you being happy?”

Then Ashwath threatens Simbu saying, “I am the director of your next film. Sing for me.” Simbu responds saying, “ I have changed the director.” Then Ashwath again pleads with Simbu, this time citing his fans. “I have already put out on X that you are singing this number and your fans are excited. Please sing for them.” Simbu agrees reluctantly, but not before he says, “You will have to come to me for shooting your next film, right. I will make you pay.”

The promo has got fans laughing and eagerly awaiting the song. Soon after the number was recorded, Ashwath put out a tweet that read, “Seeing you in a video will make your fans happy . Thank you STR for being so humble and lovable, a small thing that we could do to start your birthday celebration. Guys, ‘En de vittu ponna’ in his voice is going to be magical bringing back vintage vibes.”



