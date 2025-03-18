Thaman promises a blockbuster soundtrack for Prabhas’s ‘The Raja Saab’

CHENNAI: SS Thaman, the hit composer known for delivering viral chartbusters, is all set to create another memorable album for Prabhas's highly anticipated film, ‘The Raja Saab’.

Talking about the project's progress, Thaman shared, “We have started composing songs now for ‘The Raja Saab’.” Unlike conventional filmmaking where songs are finalized before shooting, ‘The Raja Saab’ has taken a different approach, offering Thaman the creative freedom to revisit his compositions.

When asked about his preference for this unconventional process, he explained, “I prefer this process because Prabhas sir is making a comeback with commercial songs after a long time. He has an intro song, a melody, a high-energy dance number, and a love song that serves as the film's theme.”

With massive expectations riding on the film’s music, Thaman is determined to deliver nothing short of excellence.

He emphasized, “The audio company has invested a lot around ₹30-40 crore. So, the songs need to connect with audiences across India, including the Hindi-speaking regions. Since Prabhas is returning to a commercial space, I had to put my heart into it. There’s no room for anything less than the best.”

As Thaman pushes boundaries with ‘The Raja Saab’, he’s also gearing up for ‘Jaat’, starring Sunny Deol, which is set to hit theatres on April 10.

Following that, he’s composing for OG, the much-awaited Pawan Kalyan starrer, where he’s crafting a powerful soundtrack to match the film’s intensity.

More importantly, Thaman will return to acting with the film Idhayam Murali, which features Atharvaa in the lead. . Thaman was last seen as a hero in director Shankar’s much talked about film ‘Boys’. Interestingly, Thaman has also scored the music for this film.

Apart from Atharvaa and Thaman, Idhayam Murali will also feature actors Preity Mukundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Natty, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid, Angeline, Pragya, Sudhakar and Yashashree among others.