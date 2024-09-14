Thalapathy 69 official word today; to go on floors in Oct in Chennai

CHENNAI: The makers of Thalapathy 69 on Friday released an announcement video compiling Vijay's journey and the fandom he has amassed in over thirty years of his film career. The social media post also said that the announcements related to the project that will be helmed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, will be made today. However, there have been quite a few reports that surfaced on social media about the film, which could be the last in his career before getting into active politics. A source in the know told DT Next that Mamitha Baiju has been confirmed to play the heroine. "The project will go on floors in the city in October. The cast is being finalised and there will be a few surprises in terms of casting from H Vinoth. It is too early to talk about the genre." Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music.

Meanwhile, Vijay's The Greatest of All Time is having a strong theatrical run and has collected over Rs 170 crore at the box-office. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The G.O.A.T is produced by AGS Entertainment.