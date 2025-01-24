Thalapathy 69 first look to release on Republic Day

CHENNAI: Much to the surprise of actor Vijay’s fans, the makers of his 69th film revealed that the first look of the film will be unveiled on January 26 (Republic Day). Thalapathy 69 is touted to be the last film of Vijay before he immerses himself in politics.

Sharing the same on their X account, the makers wrote, “Update oda vandhurkom 69% completed #Thalapathy69FirstLookOnJan26 (sic).” Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain, among others.

Backed by KVN Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in October last year. It is expected to hit the screens in October.