Thalaivane from Kanguva unveiled

CHENNAI: One of the much-anticipated releases of this year, Kanguva is headlined by Suriya. Siruthai Siva is helming the film, which is all set to hit the screens on November 14.

On Tuesday, the makers released the The King’s Anthem, titled Thalaivane. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Madhan Karky has penned the lyrics.

The fantasy action-thriller also stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash in crucial roles. Disha and Bobby are making their Tamil debut with this film.

Bankrolled by Studio Green, Vetri Palanisamy is handling the camera. Nishad Yusuf is taking care of the cuts. Kanguva will hit the big screens in eight languages.

Apart from this, Suriya also has Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya 45 with RJ Balaji.