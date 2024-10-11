'Thala' Ajith's cool new look from Good Bad Ugly sets revealed; see pics here

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar's look from the upcoming Tamil film Good Bad Ugly has gone viral.

The makers of the film have released two new pictures of the star in his new avatar on social media platforms, creating a buzz among fans eagerly waiting for the Pongal 2025 release.

Ajith is reportedly shooting for the project in Madrid at present.

Today, Ajith's manager shared a new look of the actor looking uber-stylish in a blue shirt and trousers with suspenders. He also has black hair, a difference from they grey haired look he has been sporting for a while. The caption read, "#AjithKumar dons an uber cool look on the sets of #GoodBadUgly. VERA LEVEL entertainment on the big screens for Pongal 2025 (sic)."

Yesterday, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of the film, shared a photo of Ajith looking dapper in an ivory blazer and trousers with a brown printed shirt. In this, his hair is a salt-and-pepper shade. The post is captioned, "A stunning looking #AjithKumar from the shoot of #GoodBadUgly in Madrid. VERA LEVEL entertainment on the big screens for Pongal 2025 (sic)."

The makers also reconfirmed that it will be a Pongal release.

Good Bad Ugly, which is Ajith’s 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Mark Antony fame, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, and will feature music composed by Devi Shri Prasad. Abhinandan Ramanujam, who worked with Adhik in Mark Antony, is handling the camera, while Vijay Velukutty is taking care of the cuts.

Actor Ajith is also simultaneously shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi, a film co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. It is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and bankrolled by Lyca Productions.