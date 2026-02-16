Thaai Kizhavi release postponed to Feb 27

Radikaa Sarathkumar will be next seen in a different avatar in Thaai Kizhavi. Originally planned to hit the screens on February 20, the film’s release has been postponed now.
The production houses that are backing the project, Sivakarthikeyan Productions and Passion Studios, wrote, “With the prevailing situation and ambiguity surrounding the film’s slated release on February 20, we have decided to reschedule the release of our film to February 27.”
Without revealing much about the reason behind the postponement, the makers added, “We had firmly committed to releasing the film within February to honour our agreements with our digital and satellite partners. To ensure we stand by that commitment and deliver as promised, we are making this difficult call and moving ahead with a one-week postponement.”
Written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film also stars Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar and Raichal Rabecca, in key roles.
Nivas K Prasanna is composing the music for Thaai Kizhavi, while San Lokesh is taking care of the cuts. Vivek Vijayakumar is handling the camera.