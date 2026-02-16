Thaai Kizhavi release postponed to Feb 27

Written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film also stars Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar and Raichal Rabecca, in key roles.

Nivas K Prasanna is composing the music for Thaai Kizhavi, while San Lokesh is taking care of the cuts. Vivek Vijayakumar is handling the camera.