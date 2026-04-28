Texla begins in May; Junior Bachchan could play cameo

CHENNAI: A couple of months ago, filmmaker Mani Ratnam released the title teaser of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next directorial. Titled Texla, the title teaser of the film promises that it is a feel-good entertainer. It was also announced that the film will have Jai, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anand Raj, GM Sundar, and George Maryan in pivotal roles.
The latest update we hear from tinseltown is that Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly been approached to play a cameo in the film. A source in the know tells DT Next, “He has been approached and nothing has been confirmed yet. But the character will take the story forward and play an important role. It is more of an extended cameo and we will have to wait and see if he agrees to it.” It is to be noted that if this turns out to be true, Texla will mark Abhishek Bachchan’s direct debut in Tamil movies. So far, he has been a part of Mani Ratnam’s Raavan and Guru, which was released in Tamil as well.
Another update is that the team is now scouting for locations and the shoot will go on floors in May.
The teaser of Texla, which is set in the 90s, hints that the film will revolve around kids and bringing back nostalgic memories of the past. Set in a rural backdrop, Texla is produced by KRG Productions. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the tunes. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi simultaneously.