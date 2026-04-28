Texla begins in May; Junior Bachchan could play cameo

Another update is that the team is now scouting for locations and the shoot will go on floors in May.

The teaser of Texla, which is set in the 90s, hints that the film will revolve around kids and bringing back nostalgic memories of the past. Set in a rural backdrop, Texla is produced by KRG Productions. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the tunes. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi simultaneously.