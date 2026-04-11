Telugu industry lauds Mrunal’s role in Dacoit

Nag Ashwin, who helmed Mahanati and Kalki 2898 AD, hailed the film for it’s production values and mentioned Mrunal Thakur saying why she is one of the best actors that the industry has.



Nandini Reddy, who is helming Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, wrote, "What a banger of a film...A terrific love story with surprising twists and turns...I promise you this will stay with you long after you leave the screen...Big congratulations to my dearest @supriyayarlagadda_original @sumanth_kumar the producers with a heart of gold, @mrunalthakur the heart and soul of this story - what a stunning soulful performance! @shaneildeo Brilliantly crafted by you and @adivisesh I fall short of words...Just the biggest hug for you my friend..so proud of what you have done with this film! (sic)”