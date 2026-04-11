Telugu industry lauds Mrunal’s role in Dacoit

Mrunal Thakur has been receiving widespread appreciation for her latest release, Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh. The film has been receiving positive reviews from the critics and audience, with many hailing its gripping sequences and technical brilliance. Now, filmmakers Nag Ashwin and Nandini Reddy have taken to their social media handles to shower praise on Shaneil Deo’s directorial venture, and have lauded Mrunal for her role Saraswati aka Juliet.
Nag Ashwin, who helmed Mahanati and Kalki 2898 AD, hailed the film for it’s production values and mentioned Mrunal Thakur saying why she is one of the best actors that the industry has.
Nandini Reddy, who is helming Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, wrote, "What a banger of a film...A terrific love story with surprising twists and turns...I promise you this will stay with you long after you leave the screen...Big congratulations to my dearest @supriyayarlagadda_original @sumanth_kumar the producers with a heart of gold, @mrunalthakur the heart and soul of this story - what a stunning soulful performance! @shaneildeo Brilliantly crafted by you and @adivisesh I fall short of words...Just the biggest hug for you my friend..so proud of what you have done with this film! (sic)”
In addition to Nag Ashwin and Nandini Reddy, actor Nani has also showered love on Mrunal Thakur’s performance in Dacoit. He described the film as a “true blockbuster” and wrote, “How beautifully you have immersed yourself in this one. One more feather in your hat!” Going by the glowing reviews and praise pouring in from actors and directors, it’d be safe to say that Mrunal Thakur has missed no beat in bringing her A-game to Dacoit.