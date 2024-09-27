‘Telugu cinema treat their heroes like gods’, says Saif Ali Khan

CHENNAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan, renowned for his versatile roles and bold choices, is currently seen in his Telugu film debut Devara, starring alongside Jr NTR. During an interview, Saif highlighted key lessons Bollywood could adapt from the Telugu industry. “They have a deep connection with their audience and a clear understanding of who they’re making films for. Their work is firmly grounded in our culture. Look at Baahubali, it’s both mythological and historical, yet highly commercial. And, they treat their heroes like gods, which is something commercial cinema should embrace.”

Saif also expressed admiration for the filmmaking process in the south, praising the technical precision and high standards.

He further emphasised the exceptional production value of Telugu films. “They are creating outstanding films that are immensely successful, and they take great care in shaping their stories and treating their heroes with utmost respect. For a Mumbai-based actor, mastering the language and stepping out of English offers exciting new possibilities.”

Saif Ali Khan’s latest film, Devara: Part 1 released theatrically on Friday. His portrayal in the film as Bhaira has already garnered widespread praise from his fans.