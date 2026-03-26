Telugu cinema has strong emotional core: Adivi

He said, “Telugu cinema till date is still produced by individual producers. Someone might have mortgaged a house and he’s come to produce a film, someone sold a piece of land, and he’s come to produce a film. Someone did well for himself in real estate or she’s a doctor and she’s come to produce a film. These are the people who are producing even our Rs 300, 400, 500 crore films.” He continued, “The fact that the apathy hasn’t penetrated Telugu cinema, is why we have been able to dream of a Baahubali or Kalki or Pushpa because it’s just individuals betting everything and putting it on the line. Dare I say, the crews in Mumbai work even harder. So it’s not like I see a difference. I think people are just as talented everywhere. But working for yourself is different from working for someone else.”