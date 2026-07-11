Television actor Rohit Chandel arrested for allegedly stalking, harassing a minor

Police have booked the actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per the complaint, the accused, who is a resident of an eastern suburb, had allegedly repeatedly called the minor on her mobile phone from his number as well as several other numbers, allegedly harassing her.

The complaint further alleges that on July 5, he confronted the girl near her residential building, chased her, picked up an argument, abused her and assaulted her by hitting her with his hands.

The police have booked him under Sections 78, 115 (2) 352 of the BNS and Section 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused called her several times from December 2025 to July 7.