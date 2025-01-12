Telangana govt revokes ticket price hike for actor Ram Charan's 'Game Changer'

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has revoked its earlier orders allowing an increase in ticket prices for actor Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer'.

Complying with the High Court directives, the government said early morning shows will not be permitted in future 'until public interest, health and safety are duly considered'.

The orders withdrawing permission for screening the movie with enhanced rates would be effective from January 16, an official statement said on Saturday night.

Following a request made by the makers of 'Game Changer', the state government had issued orders on January 3 permitting screening of six shows on January 10 (including extra show at 4 am) with an additional amount of Rs 150 for multiplex theatres and Rs 100 for single theatres.

It also allowed screening of five shows from January 11 to 19 (for nine days) with an additional amount of Rs 100 for multiplex theatres and Rs 50 for single theatres.

While allowing additional shows and hike in prices, the government had said advertisements on adverse impact of narcotics and drugs and cyber crime should be screened.

However, the High Court passed interim directions on January 10 to review the decision issued ... in enhancing the ticket rates on Rs 150 for multiplex and Rs 100 for single theatres from the regular rates, within 24 hours from the date of receipt of a copy of the order... and also to not allow early morning shows.

Opposition BRS MLA T Harish Rao on January 10 criticised the Congress government for allowing ticket price hike though state Cinematography Minister K Venkata Reddy spoke against it in the Legislative Assembly in the wake of the death of a woman in a stampede on December 4, 2024, at the premiere of Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa-2'.