Tejasswi Prakash on ‘Desi Bling’: Rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction

Speaking about the show, which will premiere from May 20, the Tejasswi said in a statement: “This show has been such a special journey for me. It’s a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala. Also it's very different from anything I’ve done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction.”

“ There are emotions, relationships, drama- all of which are bound to keep the viewers hooked. I’m grateful to Netflix and Mazen Laham for taking such a keen interest in our lives.”