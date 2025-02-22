Teja Sajja-starrer ‘Mirai’ to release on August 1 this year

CHENNAI: The makers of director Karthik Gattamneni’s eagerly awaited action thriller film Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja, best known for having delivered the pan India blockbuster Hanuman, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, the film, with an extraordinary blend of high-octane action, mythical storytelling, and cutting-edge visuals, was originally supposed to hit screens on April 18 this year.

The film delves into the story of a fearless warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred scriptures.

From the moment the first teaser dropped, anticipation for ‘Mirai’ has been mounting. The unveiling of Teja Sajja’s warrior avatar, alongside Manchu Manoj’s enigmatic character wielding the mystical Black Sword went on to add to the excitement of audiences.

In an earlier interview, Manchu Manoj, while commenting on his role in the film, had said, "Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share this journey with my fans who have waited patiently for my return."

The glimpses of breathtaking action sequences, and a spectacular retelling of the history have only fueled the film’s hype.

Ritika Nayak plays the female lead opposite Teja Sajja in this film. Karthik Ghattamaneni has penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam who has also penned the dialogues for this film.

Gowra Hari has scored music for this impressive action thriller while Sri Nagendra Tangala has taken care of art direction.

Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer of this film which has Krithi Prasad as the Creative Producer and Sujith Kumar Kolli as its Executive Producer.