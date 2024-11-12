Teaser of Siddharth’s Miss You beautifully weaves complexities of love

CHENNAI: The upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Miss You, starring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath is set to hit the big screens on November 29. With its release date nearing, actor Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media to unveil the teaser of the film, showing his support for the team.

The little-over-a-minute teaser showcases Siddharth who is deeply in love with a woman he seemingly dislikes, played by Ashika Ranganath. The film delves into the complexities of his feelings and explores the reasons behind this unconventional affection.

Produced by Samuel Mathew under the banner of 7 Miles Per Second, and directed by N Rajasekar, the film promises a youthful and energetic romantic tale.

The supporting cast includes JP, Ponvannan, Karunakaran, Nareen, Anupama, Rama, Balasubramaniam, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Sastika.

The film's music is composed by Ghibran. KG Venkatesh, known for his work in films like Sathuranga Vettai, is handling the cinematography. Dinesh Ponraj has edited the film with Ashok R, who has penned dialogues for films like Kalathil Sandipom and web series, has also co-written the screenplay with the director.

Amazon Prime has secured the digital streaming rights for the film which will release at a later date.