Teaser of Jinn- The Pet starring Mugen Rao to be released on Christmas

CHENNAI: Makers of Jinn- The Pet, which is a horror, action, love and humour filled entertainer, directed by TR Bala, is all set to release the teaser of the film soon. The film, also produced by TR Bala and Anil Kumar Reddy, and co-produced by Venkadachalam, promises to deliver a gripping story.

The film stars Bigg Boss winner Mugen Rao and Jo fame Bhavya Trikha in the lead roles, with Bala Saravanan, Radha Ravi, Imman Annachi, Nandu Anand, Vadivukkarasi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Vinodhini, George Vijay, and Rithvik playing key roles. The character Jinn, which has been created with modern technology, plays a key role in the film.

Jinn, created after eight months by technical experts in cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Mumbai, is featured in the film for about 40 minutes.

Director TR Bala shared his thoughts on the film, stating, "We have created Jinn as an engaging love story, which blends suspense, chills, and humour. The story is based on real-life events, and it is set in Malaysia. The character of Jinn will captivate everyone who watches the film."













He further commented on working with both fresh faces and experienced actors: "It has been an unforgettable experience working with young talents like Mugen Rao, Bhavya Trikha, Bala Saravanan, and with seasoned performers like Radha Ravi, Vadivukkarasi, and Nizhalgal Ravi. The chemistry between the cast has made this journey special."

The music for Jinn is composed by the duo, Vivek-Mervin, with Arjun Raja handling the cinematography. Deepak is in charge of editing, and VS Dinesh Kumar is responsible for the art direction. The film's lyrics are written by Viveka, Ku Karthik, and Vishnu Edavan.

The film is produced under the banners of Fairy Tale Pictures and AR Touring Talkies Productions, in association with VGV Creations and CinemaRasa Productions.

With post-production works currently in full swing, 'Jinn' is set to release soon.