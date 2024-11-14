Teaser of Fire assures a gripping fast-paced thriller

CHENNAI: J Sathish Kumar, notable for his acting in films like Aneethi and Vaazhai, is now making his directorial debut with the film titled 'Fire'. Makers have finally dropped the teaser of the film on Wednesday.

Starring Balaji Sakthivel, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Sakshi Aggarwal, Gayathri Shan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Singam Puli, Suresh Chakravarthy and Padhman in pivotal roles, the film is a fast-paced thriller inspired by a true incident that shocked Tamil Nadu.

The teaser of Fire shows J Sathish Kumar playing the cop who is investigating a crime. Balaji Murugadoss, who plays Kasi, is a chiropractor who comes across very mysterious. He is also alleged to have cheated numerous women into sexual relationships by getting married to them. The teaser was screened alongside Suriya's 'Kanguva' in theatres.

Sharing information about the film which talks about women's awareness, JSK said, "The film will analyse from a different perspective the dangers faced by women today and how they can overcome them." JSK further said that 'Fire' will highlight the above issues in a gripping way and at the same time create social awareness, thus becoming a much-needed film for today's era.

DK has scored music for 'Fire' with Sathish G Babu as the cinematographer. Filmmaker and dialogue writer SK Jeeva has penned the dialogues. Editing is by CS Prem Kumar.

Details regarding the release of the film will be unveiled soon.