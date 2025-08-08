Teaser of Anurag Kashyap’s new movie ‘Nishaanchi’ unveiled

MUMBAI: Amazon MGM Studios India on Thursday launched the teaser of its upcoming action drama “Nishaanchi”, directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role.

Also starring Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra, the film is set to hit theatres across India on September 19.

According to the makers, “Nishaanchi” promises an entertaining, gritty and massy experience, combining bullets, betrayal and brotherhood in a vibrant desi setting.

The film is described as a rustic heartland story exploring the strained relationship between two brothers who follow drastically different paths in life.

The teaser, which was unveiled on the official social media handles of Amazon MGM Studios India, showcases a mix of action, music, drama and stylised storytelling.

Thackeray plays the dual roles of Babloo, a street-smart local hero, and Dabloo, a dutiful son.

The teaser also introduces Pinto as Rinku, Panwar as Amma, Ayyub as the unpredictable Kamaal Ajeeb, and Mishra as the enigmatic Ambika Chacha.

Backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the film is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel and Kashyap.