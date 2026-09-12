Teaser of Aegan's Haiku out, promises intriguing romantic drama

The short teaser shows a set of creative montages featuring the romance between Aegan and Sridevi’s characters. Towards the end, Femina George’s character enters a lift with the lead pair inside, wearing a quizzical expression and leaving us waiting to see how the story unfolds.

Haiku marks Kana Kaanum Kaalangal fame Aegan’s third collaboration with Vision Cinema House and the banner’s third film. The production house previously backed Joe (2023), a romantic drama starring Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj and Aegan, and Kozhipannai Chelladurai (2024), a rural drama directed by Seenu Ramasamy and starring Yogi Babu and Aegan.