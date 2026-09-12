Teaser of Aegan's Haiku out, promises intriguing romantic drama

CHENNAI: The teaser of Aegan, Sridevi and Femina George-starrer Haiku, recently unveiled by actor Harish Kalyan, promises a youthful and contemporary love story. It is written and directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy.
The short teaser shows a set of creative montages featuring the romance between Aegan and Sridevi’s characters. Towards the end, Femina George’s character enters a lift with the lead pair inside, wearing a quizzical expression and leaving us waiting to see how the story unfolds.
Haiku marks Kana Kaanum Kaalangal fame Aegan’s third collaboration with Vision Cinema House and the banner’s third film. The production house previously backed Joe (2023), a romantic drama starring Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj and Aegan, and Kozhipannai Chelladurai (2024), a rural drama directed by Seenu Ramasamy and starring Yogi Babu and Aegan.
Sri Devi of Telugu film Court – State vs A Nobody (2025) fame plays his romantic interest. Femina George is well known for her roles in Malayalam films like Minnal Murali (2021) and Sesham Mike-il Fathima (2023).
Technical crew of Haiku
Haiku is produced by Dr D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the banner of Vision Cinema House. Hari Haran Ram has contributed additional screenplay.
On the technical front, Priyesh Guruswamy is the cinematographer, while Sakthi Pranesh handles the editing. Siddhu Kumar has composed the music and Prem is the art director.
Haiku is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 23, 2026. It has secured post-theatrical digital streaming rights with Netflix even before the completion of its shooting.