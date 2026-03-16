Teamwork in Tamil film industry stands out: Milind’s all-out praise

CHENNAI: Actor Milind Soman, who has worked across multiple industries including Hindi and south cinema, will be next seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s
Muthu Alias Kaattaan web series on JioHotstar.
Milind spoke about how working environments often differ between both the industries and also shared his observations from working on south Indian projects. “I think in the south, they are much more relaxed. There are not many things that you have to navigate or negotiate. Not that I personally have to do any of that, but I can see how everybody works,” he said.
He further explained that work tends to move faster and more efficiently on south film sets. “It is much easier to get things done on time. Things move quickly and people are able to negotiate any kind of obstacles that come up because shooting is otherwise and generally never easy,” he explained.
Sharing his experience working particularly in Tamil projects, the actor said the teamwork on set stood out for him. “When you are working in south India, especially in Tamil cinema, the unit works seamlessly and everyone collaborates well with each other,” he added.
Muthu Alias Kaattaan is set to premiere on March 27.