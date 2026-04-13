Team of Vikram’s Iru Mugan to reunite for new film; announcement likely on actor's birthday

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram and director Anand Shankar are reportedly set to reunite for a new film, rekindling their successful collaboration from Iru Mugan (2016).
The reunion of the duo, along with music composer Harris Jayaraj, whose charbusters continue to remain popular, after nearly a decade has already generated excitement among fans.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, an official announcement is likely to be made on April 17, coinciding with Vikram’s 60th birthday.
Shooting is expected to begin in early May after the elections, with plans to release the film around November or December this year. The project is said to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer.
The Mahaan actor’s upcoming film will reportedly have music composed by Harris Jayaraj, while RD Rajasekar will handle cinematography.
The film is expected to be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films on a budget of around Rs 50-55 crore, and a photo shoot has already been completed.