Team of Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie to unveil character posters from tomorrow

CHENNAI: Starring actor Rajinikanth in the lead, the team of Coolie is set to unveil character posters from the film from August 28. Touted as an action drama, Coolie is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The makers announced this update by sharing a poster featuring a ceiling fan filled with blood stains. They also hinted that the character reveal posters will be presented to the fans throughout the week.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie will be a standalone film from Lokesh and it's not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Earlier, we exclusively reported that Coolie has wrapped its first schedule in Hyderabad and will be back home, in Chennai, for the next schedule.

The film has Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, his fifth collaboration with the lead star after Petta, Darbar, Jailer, and Vettaiyan. Girish Gangadharan is handling the cinematography, while Philomin Raj is looking after the cuts.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also gearing up for the release of Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is slated to release on October 10. The cast of the film includes Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Abhirami.