Team of Ponniyin Selvan to take over Yas Island by storm

CHENNAI: Ponniyin Selvan’s powerhouse ensemble of cast and crew featuring Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, AR Rahman, Jayaram, R Sarathkumar, Thota Tharani, Ravi Varman are set to attend IIFA Utsavam.

Yas Island will witness a spectacular event as the team will descend for IIFA Utsavam 2024 on September 27.

Produced by Mani Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, this epic historical action drama has created a sensation as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year, with an impressive international debut.

Recently, Ponniyin Selvan-1 bagged four national awards under various categories. AR Rahman won the Best Background score while Ravi Varman won the best cinematographer award. The movie also won the Best Film Award for Tamil and sound designer Anandh Krishnamurthy won the award under the Best Sound Design category.