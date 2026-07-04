Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are married in elaborate Madison Square Garden ceremony

The marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena read “JUST&T MARRIED” once the deed was done.

The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, instead opting for Swift's brother to serve as her man of honour and Kelce's brother Jason serving as his best man, Swift's publicist Tree Paine said in an email.

The bride and groom's outfits were designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. She wore Cartier jewellery.

The wedding between the superstar singer and football player took place as fans and spectators gathered outside MSG in the blistering heat, eager to be part of the occasion, even though the event was almost entirely hidden.