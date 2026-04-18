Taylor Swift slipped a private note for Anne Hathaway at Eras Tour

The Mother Mary star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 15 and shed light on the many real-life pop influences that contributed to building her titular character. One of the singers Hathaway drew inspiration from, she said, was Swift.

The two stars briefly crossed paths while Hathaway was filming Mother Mary in Bonn, Germany, near a stop on Swift's Eras Tour. Hathaway and her family traveled from Bonn to Gelsenkirchen to see Swift perform live, reports people.com.